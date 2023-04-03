PINELLAS COUNTY Fla. (WFLA) – Disney’s film “Ruby Bridges” has been cleared by North Shore Elementary School officials after a parent recently filed an objection saying the movie wasn’t suitable for younger students to watch.

On Monday, seven members of the school-based instructional and media review committee voted unanimously to allow teachers to continue showing the movie to students. The committee was made up of parents, community members and school district staff.

Although the film is rated PG, parents will still need to fill out a permission slip before their child views the movie.

The 1998 film, which is based on a true story of a 6-year-old girl who desegregated schools in the south gained national attention after a parent challenged showing the film in school. During the movie, the young girl experiences “racially-motivated attacks while attending an all-white school.”

During the committee meeting, there was no public comment, but around 30 parents and community members showed up in support of showing the film.

According to the Pinellas County School District, nearly 60 students in second grade at North Shore viewed “Ruby Bridges” last month. The school district said out of the 60 students, only two families opted their students out of watching the film.

The parent who filed the objection because it teaches students racial slurs and “how they are different and white people hate Black people,” did not show up to speak at the committee meeting.