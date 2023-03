PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was involved in a shooting at 6371 60th Avenue on Sunday night.

WFLA 8 On Your Side has a crew headed to the scene to learn more details.

The sheriff’s office said there is no additional information at this time.

This is a developing story that will be updated with more information as we receive it.