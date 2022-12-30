TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A “person of interest” linked to the gruesome stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students is in custody, law enforcement sources told NBC News on Friday.

The Moscow Police Department will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. ET Friday to provide an update on the case.

The update comes more than six weeks after the four students— Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21—were found were stabbed to death inside a rental house near campus.

Officials told NBC that the person of interest was found in Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania.

It’s unclear why the man is a person of interest in the case. As of Friday morning, there was no murder weapon and no obvious motive.

This story is developing and will be updated.