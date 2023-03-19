BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Bradenton Police Department is investigating after a person was found dead outside of a home in Bradenton on Sunday night.

According to authorities, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of 17th Street Court East around 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting. The location is also just a block away from an elementary school.

Upon arrival, officers located a dead body outside of a home in the area where the shooting reportedly took place.

The Bradenton Police Department said they will not be releasing additional information about the victim at this time as the investigation is still in the early stages. There has also been no word on if a suspect has been arrested.

According to police, more information will be available on Monday.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300 or BPDTips@BRadentonPD.com. For those wanting to remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 or send an anonymous E-Tip here.