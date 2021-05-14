PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – As the number of customer complaints continues to grow against a Lutz-based pool company, a formal investigation has officially been started by two Tampa Bay sheriff’s offices.

Spokespersons with the Pasco and Polk County Sheriff’s Offices confirmed Friday to News Channel 8 an investigation is now underway regarding allegations of fraud against Olympus Pools.

8 On Your Side’s Shannon Behnken has spoken to numerous angry homeowners who say Olympus Pools owner James Staten has left hundreds of unfinished pools in seven Tampa Bay counties.

Due to a large number of complaints recently, the Better Business Bureau revoked the pool company’s accreditation.

Public records in Pasco and Hillsborough counties show the pandemic brought Olympus a lot of new business. However, only a fraction of those jobs are complete.

State regulators and Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody have gotten involved and an active review into customer complaints is underway.

Staten sat down with Consumer Investigative Reporter Shannon Behnken earlier this month and vowed to finish all 280 unfinished pools across the Tampa Bay area.

“At the end of the day, the buck stops with me, and I take full responsibility for that,” Staten said.

The owner said his problems started after experiencing coronavirus-related material and labor shortages.

To file a complaint against Olympus Pools, visit the Department of Business and Professional Regulation’s website or the Attorney General’s website.

