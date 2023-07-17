TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting Monday evening.

According to the police department, Tampa police officers were involved in a shooting that resulted in the death of an armed suspect.

TPD said no officers were injured during the shooting.

The police department is expected to give additional updates on the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.