NFL players approve CBA, extending regular season and playoffs

Eric Winston, president of the NFL Players Association, speaks at the annual state of the NFLPA press conference, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. The San Francisco 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

TAMPA (WFLA) — The NFL players reportedly voted to approve the proposed collective bargaining agreement with team owners, enacting major changes to the league starting this season.

According to the NFL Players Association, the players just barely approved the new CBA 1019-959.

The new labor agreement gives the NFL “10 more years of labor peace, players an increased share of revenue, former players added benefits, and the league 17-game regular season along with an expanded playoff field,” ESNP’s Adam Schefter tweeted.

Under the extended playoff field, seven teams in each conference will qualify for the postseason instead of the current six.

