PINE HILLS, Fla. (WFLA) – Multiple people were shot on a Pine Hills street on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

NBC Affiliate WESH reported that the shooting occurred on Hialeah Street, the same place where a homicide happened earlier in the day.

The outlet stated that deputies have been investigating after a woman in her 20s was shot and killed.

According to the sheriff’s office, one person has been detained in relation to one of the shootings.

Sheriff John Mina is expected to give an update soon.

This is a developing story.