TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Five people are dead and 16 were wounded in a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago, on Monday, the Chicago Sun Times reported. The shooter remains at large, according to the report.

The Times report said witnesses reported hearing more than 20 shots. A reporter said they saw bloodied bodies covered in blankets.

A video provided by Storyful shows a crowd of paradegoers flee the area as shots rang out.

The report noted there was a heavy police presence in the area for the parade, and that officers had been patrolling the area with rifles.

News Nation’s Brian Entin reports the shooter remains at large, and that festivities in nearby communities have been canceled while residents are being told to shelter inside.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he was “closely monitoring the situation” and that Illinois State Police were assisting.

Highland Park is an affluent suburban city located about 25 miles north of downtown Chicago.

This is a developing story.