TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One person is dead and two are injured following a shooting in Tampa around 12:42 p.m. on Wednesday.

The two injured victims were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened in the 10000 block of 23rd Street, near East Linebaugh Street.

Police said there was no threat to the public.

According to police, one person is in custody, and the suspect and victims knew each other.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

