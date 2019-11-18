4 hurt after minivan crashes into bus stop bench in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Four people were hurt after a minivan collided with another vehicle and crashed into a group of people waiting for the bus in Tampa on Monday, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.
The incident occurred at Florida Avenue and Ida Street around noon.
The extent of injuries is unknown.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
