Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 11-year-old girl last seen in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old girl last seen in Jacksonville.

Kimberly Cruz-Aguilar,was last seen in the area of the 9800 block of 103rd Street in Jacksonville.

She is 100 pounds, 5 feet tall and has black hair and brown eyes.

Cruz-Aguilar, was last seen wearing a grey top with the character Spongebob on it, grey tights with a pink stripe and white and grey shoes.

She was last seen getting into a small model SUV, which may be traveling toward Orlando.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kimberly Cruz-Aguilar, contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or call 911.