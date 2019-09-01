Breaking News
Missing 19-year-old last seen running down street, bleeding

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered 19-year-old woman last seen running down the street Saturday with several cut wounds to her body.

The sheriff’s office said Lilliana Peters was last seen around 1 a.m. near Honore Avenue and Southerly Way. Witnesses told deputies she was running down the street and bleeding from several cut wounds to her body.

Deputies are attempting to find her so she can receive medical treatment.

She is considered missing and endangered.

  • Lilliana Peters
  • 5 feet 3 inches
  • 105 pounds
  • Blond hair, blue eyes
  • last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts

If you know where Peters is, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 941-366-8477.

