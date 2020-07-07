Marine Corps says shooting reported at California base

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Marine Corps says it is investigating reports of an active shooter at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California.

The Corps says in a tweet that military police responded to reports of gunshots at approximately 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and cordoned off the area.

The Marine Corps says it cannot confirm whether a suspect is in custody. A spokeswoman says the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department was not requested to assist with the incident.

The vast Twentynine Palms base is located in the desert 125 miles east of Los Angeles.

