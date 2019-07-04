Man shoots, kills relative he says was breaking into home in Odessa

ODESSA, Fla. (WFLA) – An Odessa man said he shot a family member trying to break into his home late Wednesday night.

Deputies were called to a home on Grove Lane, between Boy Scout Road and Lake Grove Drive, around 11 p.m. They found one man dead inside the house.

The shooter told police that the man broke a glass window on the back of the home to get inside. They got into a confrontation and the resident shot him.

Deputies said the shooter is a family member of the deceased.

“There is a history at this residence with domestic violence that we are looking into currently,” said Maj. Frank Losat of the sheriff’s office.

Three other adults were inside the home at the time of the incident. They’re physically okay, officials said.

“It’s very unusual in this neighborhood,” resident Bob Tucker said. “You never hear of anything happening here.”

The shooter is cooperating with detectives. No arrests have been made at this time. The sheriff’s office will consult with the state attorney’s office to determine if the Stand Your Ground law applies in this case.

The identity of the shooter hasn’t been released. The identity of the deceased is not being released either, as detectives work to notify his next of kin.