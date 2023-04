ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A man and a juvenile girl were taken to the hospital following a water rescue Sunday evening.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, the man and girl were rescued off of Pass-a-Grille Beach in St. Petersburg.

The sheriff’s office said the two are in critical condition at this time.

This is a developing story that will be updated with information as we receive it.