PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was fatally shot while trying to break into an apartment in Pasco County, according to officials.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Trinity Palms at Seven Springs apartments near New Port Richey on Tuesday.

The man was carrying a weapon and trying to enter the residence when he was shot by the occupant of the apartment, according to PCSO. He died from his injuries.

“This is an ongoing investigation and there is no threat to the public as all parties are accounted for,” PCSO wrote in a news release.

