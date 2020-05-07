20-year-old charged with 1st degree murder of missing Safety Harbor man

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Bellair man is charged with first degree murder of a missing Safety Harbor man.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, on April 22, a Pinellas Park police officer responded to a home after a 49-year-old man was reported missing.

The man never reached his destination after leaving a friend’s home in Pinellas Park.

On Tuesday around 7:30 p.m., deputies found an abandoned truck parked behind a business at 7895 Seminole Boulevard in Seminole.

When deputies got to the scene, they found a dead man inside the truck, later determined to be the missing man.

Detectives said the victim died from multiple gunshot wounds.

They learned that 20-year-old Rain Resuli was the last person to meet with the victim.

Detectives say Resuli murdered the victim around 12 p.m. during an arranged meeting they had scheduled in Largo.

Resuli then allegedly drove the victim’s truck to the man’s home in Safety Harbor and burglarized the residence.

After the burglary, Resuli reportedly drove the victim’s truck back to Seminole and parked it behind the business with the victim inside.

Resuli was arrested on Thursday and charged with one count of first degree murder, one count of grand theft auto and one count of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling.

He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail.