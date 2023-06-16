TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A suspect was taken into custody following a standoff at a Wells Fargo branch in St. Petersburg on Friday, according to police.

Police said the man entered the Wells Fargo branch at 2350 34th Street North and barricaded himself inside.

All employees and customers inside the bank were released and are safe, according to police. No injuries were reported.

Police shut down the southbound lanes of 34th Street North between 22nd Ave North and 26th Ave North while they investigated the incident. The roadway remains closed as of this writing.

This story is developing and will be updated.