TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 20-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy have been arrested after they allegedly pointed and fired a gun at two Tampa Police Officers on Sunday evening.

According to the Tampa Police Department, two officers were on patrol in the 300 block of Gould Ct. around 5:16 p.m. when they heard gunshots near the Robles Park Apartments.

As the two officers began to approach a group, one man, later identified as Jabari Murphy, 20, aimed a gun at the officers and then fled on foot. After Murphy fled, police stated that a 15-year-old boy aimed at the officers and fired before fleeing the area.

After Murphy and the teenage boy fled, the two officers, who were not injured and did not return fire, chased after them and quickly arrested both suspects.

TPD said the officers recovered both weapons, a revolver, and a semi-automatic handgun.

“These officers were protecting a community and came under fire. This could have resulted in a very different and tragic outcome. I am extremely thankful that our officers were not injured,” Interim Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. “I have already spoken with our State Attorney, Suzy Lopez, who has assured me her office will see these suspects prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I, once again, appeal to every member of our community to help us keep guns out of the hands of those who should not have them, especially juveniles.”

According to TPD, Murphy was charged with aggravated assault, armed in the commission of a felon, and carrying a concealed weapon. He was taken to Orient Road Jail.

As for the 15-year-old boy, he was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, armed in the commission of a felony, carrying a concealed weapon, and minor in possession of a weapon. He was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

The police department did not name the two officers involved, but stated that both officers are males in their early to mid-30s. One of the officers has served with TPD for approximately 3 years, and the second officer has been with the department for 5 years.

Since one of the suspects is a juvenile, WFLA.com will not be naming him. According to TPD, this is an active and ongoing investigation.