LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The Lakeland Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting Wednesday evening.

According to the police department, a male Lakeland police officer and a juvenile male were shot in the area of the 1600 block of Lincoln Avenue in Lakeland.

LPD said both the officer and juvenile appeared to have sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are expected to give an update on the shooting sometime this evening. At this time, it’s unclear when the press conference will begin.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.