Lakeland PD: 3 adults dead, 4 children rescued after murder-suicide

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Three adults are dead and four children were rescued after an apparent double murder-suicide at a home in Lakeland Christmas Eve night.

The incident happened at a house on Atlanta Avenue near East Edgewood Drive.

The Lakeland Police Department said four children were inside the home at the time of the incident and were safely removed and taken to the police station.

