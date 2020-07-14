Justice Ginsburg hospitalized for possible infection

(WFLA) – Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been hospitalized for a possible infection, according to the Supreme Court.
Justice Ginsburg was admitted to the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland early Tuesday morning.
The Supreme Court said Ginsburg was evaluated at a hospital in Washington, D.C. Monday night after experiencing a fever and chills.
She underwent an endoscopic procedure Tuesday.
“The Justice is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment,” a release from the Supreme Court said.