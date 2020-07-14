Justice Ginsburg hospitalized for possible infection

In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks with author Jeffrey Rosen at the National Constitution Center Americas Town Hall at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

(WFLA) – Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been hospitalized for a possible infection, according to the Supreme Court.

Justice Ginsburg was admitted to the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland early Tuesday morning.

The Supreme Court said Ginsburg was evaluated at a hospital in Washington, D.C. Monday night after experiencing a fever and chills.

She underwent an endoscopic procedure Tuesday.

“The Justice is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment,” a release from the Supreme Court said.