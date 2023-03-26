JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Jacksonville police officer has been taken to a hospital with critical injuries after he was shot on Sunday, according to authorities.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the shooting occurred off Morse Ave. Police issued a statement on Twitter saying that Morse Ave. is closed between Firestone Rd. and Skylar Jean Dr.

Earlier in the day, the sheriff’s office ordered a shelter in place for residents in the area of Morse Ave. and Ridgeview Ave. as officers worked to get the suspect into custody.

The shelter-in-place has since been lifted for residents in the area, but authorities still ask citizens to avoid that area as it’s still an active scene.

This is a developing story that will be updated with information as we receive it.