CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Homosassa bicyclist who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Citrus County last week has died.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, troopers were dispatched around 10:25 p.m. on April 15 for reports of a crash on W. Grover Cleveland Blvd.

FHP said a sedan was heading east on Grover Cleveland Blvd. and struck the bicyclist. After being hit, the bike went flying onto the shoulder of the road.

The bicyclist, later identified as a 49-year-old man from Homosassa, was air-lifted to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Authorities said the man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, but video surveillance from a nearby business showed his bicycle had a light attached to it.

Troopers said that the sedan did not stop after the crash.

On Wednesday morning, FHP announced that the 49-year-old man died from his injuries on Tuesday. Authorities are still searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.