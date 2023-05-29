TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting after authorities found one person dead in the Del Rio neighborhood of Tampa Monday afternoon.

Around 2:15 p.m., the sheriff’s office said they began receiving calls about a shooting on the 6800 block of N 50th Street. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found one person deceased.

A homicide investigation is currently underway.

“At this time, Detectives are working diligently to gather information about exactly what occurred,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “We are early in our investigation and ask anyone with information that could help us solve this case to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.”

There is no word on what led to the incident or whether anyone is in custody.

This is a developing story.