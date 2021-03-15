VIDEO: 3 female suspects sought after shooting that wounded 4 people in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are searching for three female suspects after a shooting that left four people wounded in Tampa Monday morning.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of SD Banquet Hall, 10101 US Highway 92, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Merissa Lynn.

Deputies said one of the victims had been involved in a verbal altercation with three Black female suspects that eventually turned physical.

The three female suspects got into a vehicle, and one of them fired shots from the car, which hit the victim and three others. They were last seen fleeing the scene in the sedan, heading westbound on US Highway 92.

The four victims were all hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Our team of detectives has located surveillance video with a clear view of the three suspects involved in this shooting,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Please take a good look at the video, and if you have any information about these women, I’m asking you to please call us with it. They will be held accountable for their actions.”

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the suspects to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.