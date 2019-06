LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A gas line break temporarily impacted traffic in the Town of Longboat Key on Thursday.

Town officials say a 4-inch gas line break happened under Gulf of Mexico Drive at Bay Isles Parkway just before 3 p.m.

TECO responded to the scene along with Longboat Key firefighters and police officers. The gas line was clamped by 4:45 p.m.

The northbound and southbound lanes of Gulf of Mexico Drive were shut down due to the break. They have since reopened.