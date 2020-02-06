Florida State Fair closing early due to threat of severe weather, high winds

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida State Fair officially opened Thursday, however, due to the threat of severe weather and high winds, the fair will be closing early.
The fair will be closing at 5 p.m.
The fair will be back open Friday starting at 9 a.m. as scheduled.
