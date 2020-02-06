Florida State Fair closing early due to threat of severe weather, high winds

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida State Fair officially opened Thursday, however, due to the threat of severe weather and high winds, the fair will be closing early.

The fair will be closing at 5 p.m.

ATTENTION‼ Patron safety is our #1 priority. Therefore due to the inclement weather and high winds predicted, the Florida State Fair will close at 5pm this evening, Feb 6, 2020. We plan to open as scheduled at 9am on Friday, Feb 7, 2020. See you all tomorrow!🎡🎉 pic.twitter.com/DHTpG4PRs5 — Florida State Fair (@FLStateFair) February 6, 2020

The fair will be back open Friday starting at 9 a.m. as scheduled.

