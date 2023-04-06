LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for two young girls after they disappeared from Lake Butler.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, 12-year-old Jade Gregory and 14-year-old Khloe Larsen were last seen in the area of the 11300 block of NE County Road 237 in Lake Butler.

Police said the two girls may be traveling west on I-10 to the Baton Rouge, Louisiana, area in a 2016 black Ford Taurus with the Florida tag number BWKU59.

Gregory is described as 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. The 12-year-old has brown hair and brown eyes.

Larsen is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. The 14-year-old has black hair and brown eyes. She’s also known to wear glasses.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 386-496-2501 or 911.