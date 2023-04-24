TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Florida Missing Child Alert Monday for an 11-month-old girl and a 1-year-old boy after they were last seen in Williston.

According to the FDLE, the children were last seen in the area of the 4700 block of Northeast 190th Avenue.

The 11-month-old has been identified as Ember Willoughby. She is described as a white-Hispanic girl who is 2 feet 3 inches tall. She weighs 18 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said she was last seen wearing a white and blue striped shirt and grey shorts.

The 1-year-old has been identified as Raiden Phoenix. He is described as a white-Hispanic boy who is 2 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 26 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white and blue striped shirt and grey shorts.

According to officials, the children may be in the company of Raymond Otero, a white-Hispanic male who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. Otero has black hair and brown eyes and may have tattoos on his legs.

The FDLE said Otero may be traveling in a 2004 red Chevrolet Silverado with the Florida tag CYL98411. The vehicle may have a red topper on the back and a temporary tag.

Police believe they may be traveling out of Florida toward Indiana.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Levy County Sheriff’s Office at 352-486-5111 or 911.