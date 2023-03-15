TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for a 12-year-old girl who disappeared from Fort Walton Beach.

According to authorities, 12-year-old Jaylee Jeffords was last seen in the area of the 300 block of Miracle Strip Parkway in Fort Walton Beach.

Jeffords is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a multicolored flannel long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and bright yellow Nike shoes.

Officials said she is known to wear glasses and has a bruise on her neck.

Anyone with information on Jaylee’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort Walton Beach Police Department at 850-833-9546 or 911.