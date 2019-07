VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) – News Channel 8 has learned of a fatal crash that occurred in Venice.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 9:17 p.m. at Rockley Boulevard and Tamiami Trial/US 41.

FHP says all northbound lanes of Tamiami Trial have been closed, starting at Rockley Boulevard.

No other information has been released on the crash or how many people were involved.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.