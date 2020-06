TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for an 8-year-old boy last seen in Tallahassee.

Josiah Brantley was last seen in the area of the 2500 block of Holton Street in Tallahassee.

He is 4 feet tall and 90 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The boy was last seen wearing a white tank top with orange shorts.

Brantley may be in the company of Jasmine Brantley, 28, and Damian Burgman, 30.

They may be traveling in a 2019 black Dodge Journey, Florida tag number KCWV29.