Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg rescheduled for October

FILE – In this March 13, 2016, file photo, Oriol Servia, of Spain, drives the car of Will Power, of Australia, into Turn 10 during the IndyCar Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg auto race in St. Petersburg, Fla. IndyCar plans to crown its champion on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, as the original opener has been rescheduled to Oct. 25 as the finale. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez, File)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg has been rescheduled for Oct. 23-25.

The event will now feature the crowning of the 2020 NTT INDYCAR Series champion on Oct. 25, as the original dates in March were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will be the first time the race will serve as the series finale.

Previously purchased tickets to the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will be valid on the corresponding days of the postponed event.

Additional event information and customer FAQS will be posted online.

“The City of St. Petersburg stands ready to welcome back the fans of INDYCAR, drivers, teams, and sponsors in October,” said City of St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman.

“I want to thank our partners at Green Savoree Racing Promotions for believing in this race and giving the residents of the Sunshine City something to look forward to. I am confident that the race will occur in a manner that puts public health at the forefront.”

The rescheduled event will be subject to ongoing guidance and mandates of local, state and national authorities regarding public gatherings.