Fire rescue, police on scene of Bayshore Boulevard car crash

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Fire Rescue and Tampa Police Department are currently on the scene of a car crash involving a pedestrian on Bayshore Boulevard.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Bayshore Boulevard and West Julia Street. Northbound Bayshore Boulevard is currently closed at Julia.

Police say the pedestrian involved has serious/critical injuries.

News Channel 8’s Keith Cate is at the scene and said Pinch A Penny truck hit the Bayshore wall and dive crews are trying to help rescue a person in the water.

Tampa Fire Rescue confirms a HAZMAT team is being called due to the presence of chlorine and pool chemicals.

Drivers and pedestrians heading in that direction are being asked to avoid the area and to find alternative routes.

