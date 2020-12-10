FDLE releases full body camera footage of raid on home of fired Florida data scientist Rebekah Jones

(WFLA) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has released full body camera footage from the search warrant executed on the home of fired Florida data scientist Rebekah Jones.

Jones tweeted a video Monday evening saying “state police” showed up at her home Monday morning and took “all my hardware and tech.” In her tweet, Jones says agents were serving a warrant on her computer after the Department of Health filed a complaint.

According to FDLE, the video begins at 8:25 a.m. on the day the warrant was executed. A Tallahassee police officer and a FDLE agent approached the door of the home and began to ring the doorbell and knock.

FDLE states the officer and agent tried to minimize disruption to Jones’ children and attempted to speak with her at the door.

Around 8:31 a.m., agents went to the back of Jones’ home and saw her husband going upstairs.

FDLE said the situation continued for 23 minutes and Jones did not cooperate after several phone calls.

“Upon entry into Ms. Jones’ residence, agents observed a video camera, pointed in the direction of the front door, which appeared to be recording the entire time the agents were inside the residence. The video, property of Ms. Jones, was not seized during the search warrant,” the release states.

Electronic devices belonging to Jones’ children and husband were examined on scene and were reported to not have any investigative value.

“Because of inaccurate and incomplete statements given by certain individuals, the body camera video taken from outside the home is being made available. FDLE is comfortable with the release of this video because it will not interfere with the cybercrime investigation,” FDLE said in a media release to 8 On Your Side on Thursday.