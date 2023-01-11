TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) is experiencing a computer outage that may ground flights nationwide.

The FAA said its Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system, which is responsible for helping pilots and aircrews plan flights, “failed” Wednesday morning.

“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the notice on Twitter said.

“Operations across the National Airspace System are affected,” it continued.

Tampa International Airport spokeswoman Emily Nipps confirmed there were intermittent computer outages affecting American Airlines flights, but said the outage was not currently affecting flights out of Tampa. Nipps said the airport was monitoring the situation,

“We do have flights departing out of TPA. It’s early but we have had four flights from four different airlines take off already this morning, so we’re not seeing a total grounding of flights but we’re monitoring,” Nipps said.

This story is developing and will be updated.