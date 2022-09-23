TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a deputy in Pinellas County Thursday night remains at large, authorities said.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said the collision happened just after 11 p.m. in the area of Interstate 275 and Roosevelt Boulevard.

Authorities have not identified the deputy or said what led to the incident.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of the interstate are closed between Gandy Boulevard and Ulmerton Road as the investigation continues.

Drivers should expect traffic delays for a few more hours.

This story is developing and will be updated.