Wimauma woman made two dozen pipe bombs and wanted to hurt people, deputies say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities have arrested a Hillsborough County woman who is accused of making around two dozen pipe bombs.

Deputies said Michelle Kots of Wimauma, wanted to harm people with the devices.

Sheriff Chad Chronister is expected to share more details regarding her arrest at a press conference on Friday.

