ELLENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after shots were fired at the Ellenton Premium Outlets Sunday evening.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting occurred around 4:40 p.m. in the east parking lot of the mall between individuals in separate vehicles.

Police said the unknown suspects “were seen shooting at each other in the parking lot before driving away.”

Following the incident, mall security alerted stores and customers to shelter in place while deputies determined if there was an active threat.

After deputies gave an “all clear” that there was not an active shooter situation, stores began to resume normal operations around 5:15 p.m. MCSO said no injuries were reported during the incident.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies believe this was a “targeted dispute between individuals who knew each other and not aimed at mall shoppers or bystanders.”

MCSO said detectives recovered evidence from the parking lot and are following several leads to locate the suspects who fled the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

This is a developing story that will be updated with information as we receive it.