Deputies: Man shot during celebratory gunfire at Gandy Beach

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County deputies are currently investigating a shooting at Gandy Beach.

According to deputies, they were called out to the area around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday after receiving information about an adult male at Tampa General with a gunshot wound.

Deputies say it appears two men were shooting guns over the water in celebration, and one male ended up with the gunshot wound.

The second male drove the victim to Tampa General Hospital, where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

No other information has been released at this time.

Please check back for the latest updates on this story.

LATEST STORIES: