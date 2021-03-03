Daytona Beach International Airport given ‘all clear’ following possible threat

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) – UPDATE: Daytona Beach International Airport officials say the airport terminal has been swept and cleared.

Passengers are now able to check with their airlines regarding their flight schedules.

ORIGINAL STORY: Daytona Beach International Airport was evacuated Wednesday morning and at least one flight has been diverted, officials say.

“Due to a potential threat and out of an abundance of caution, Daytona Beach International Airport has been evacuated. Law enforcement is on scene. Incoming flights have been diverted. Passengers should contact their airlines for updated flight info,” a tweet from the airport said.

Our NBC affiliate station WESH 2 News has learned that a message that came in via email featured a bomb threat and a threat to shoot up the airport.

Bomb-sniffing dogs are in the airport now searching. A Wednesday morning flight had already left, but an incoming American Airlines flight was diverted.

