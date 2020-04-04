Coronavirus in Florida: 21 dead, 843 test positive for COVID-19 in latest update

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Florida jumped by 843 from Friday to Saturday with the death toll continuing to rise.

As of Saturday morning, a total of 11,111 cases have emerged in Florida with 21 additional deaths. The largest number of cases have been reported in Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Hillsborough and Duval counties.

The health department is reporting 191 deaths and 1,386 hospitalizations in the state.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area as of Friday:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 463

Deaths: 5

Hospitalizations: 70

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 0 to 93

Men: 232

Women: 229

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 318

Deaths: 7

Hospitalizations: 59

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 6 to 95

Men: 167

Women: 151

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 124

Deaths: 7

Hospitalizations: 50

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 4 to 99

Men: 58

Women: 66

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 104

Deaths: 3

Hospitalizations: 22

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 14 to 86

Men: 47

Women: 57

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 77

Deaths: 2

Hospitalizations: 16

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 17 to 82

Men: 39

Women: 38

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 126

Deaths: 3

Hospitalizations: 52

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 3 to 88

Men: 59

Women: 66

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 38

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 8

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 19 to 85

Men: 19

Women: 19

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 26

Deaths: 2

Hospitalizations: 7

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 0 to 85

Men: 16

Women: 10

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 28

Deaths: 2

Hospitalizations: 7

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 17 to 88

Men: 14

Women: 14

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 1

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 73 to 73

Men: 0

Women: 1

The United States now has 278,568 cases of coronavirus, more cases than China, where the outbreak began. More than 7,000 people have died. There are 1,140,327 cases of coronavirus around the world. The global death toll stands at 60,887.

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

