Coronavirus in Florida: 21 dead, 843 test positive for COVID-19 in latest update

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Florida jumped by 843 from Friday to Saturday with the death toll continuing to rise.
As of Saturday morning, a total of 11,111 cases have emerged in Florida with 21 additional deaths. The largest number of cases have been reported in Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Hillsborough and Duval counties.
The health department is reporting 191 deaths and 1,386 hospitalizations in the state.
Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area as of Friday:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 463
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 70
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 93
Men: 232
Women: 229
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 318
Deaths: 7
Hospitalizations: 59
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 6 to 95
Men: 167
Women: 151
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 124
Deaths: 7
Hospitalizations: 50
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 4 to 99
Men: 58
Women: 66
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 104
Deaths: 3
Hospitalizations: 22
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 14 to 86
Men: 47
Women: 57
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 77
Deaths: 2
Hospitalizations: 16
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 17 to 82
Men: 39
Women: 38
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 126
Deaths: 3
Hospitalizations: 52
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 3 to 88
Men: 59
Women: 66
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 38
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 19 to 85
Men: 19
Women: 19
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 26
Deaths: 2
Hospitalizations: 7
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 85
Men: 16
Women: 10
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 28
Deaths: 2
Hospitalizations: 7
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 17 to 88
Men: 14
Women: 14
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 1
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 73 to 73
Men: 0
Women: 1
The United States now has 278,568 cases of coronavirus, more cases than China, where the outbreak began. More than 7,000 people have died. There are 1,140,327 cases of coronavirus around the world. The global death toll stands at 60,887.
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
- Coronavirus in Florida: 21 dead, 843 test positive for COVID-19 in latest update
- With parks closed, Disney starts furloughs in 2 weeks
- 39-year-old Florida deputy dies from coronavirus, sheriff urges public to heed distancing orders
- Emergency room doctor sleeping in RV to keep his family healthy
- San Diego County to issue $1,000 fines to people ignoring COVID-19 restrictions