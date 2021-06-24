LIVE: 80 crews respond to condo collapse near Miami, rescues underway

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Search and rescue efforts continue Thursday morning after the partial collapse of a multi-story condominium building near Miami.

The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said more than 80 units had responded to a collapse at a 12-story building on 88th Street and Collins Avenue in Surfside. Local fire departments were also called to the scene.

There is no word on how many people could be injured. Video showed firefighters searching the rubble for victims. A young boy was seen being carried out on a stretcher.

Crews were also working to rescue people in parts of the building that did not collapse.

“They are able to rescue some people….but I heard some screams.” Off camera this resident of Champlain Towers tells me, “I lost a lot of friends- part of Bldg is pancaked.” @MiamiDadeFire sent *80* units to #miamibuildingcollapse in what is shaping up to be horrific @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/AMyq1Fc5Gc — Sam Brock (@SamBrockNBC) June 24, 2021

The building collapsing in Surfside Miami Florida is horrific! It was 3 am and these people were sleeping and now most of the building of apartments is gone.Those poor people.They were sleeping in their beds! My GOD! Look how much of the building is gone! pic.twitter.com/Cxut6UUbiq — SUPER LATINA (@ComandoSancocho) June 24, 2021

This story is developing and will be updated.