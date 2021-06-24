LIVE: 80 crews respond to condo collapse near Miami, rescues underway

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Search and rescue efforts continue Thursday morning after the partial collapse of a multi-story condominium building near Miami.
The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said more than 80 units had responded to a collapse at a 12-story building on 88th Street and Collins Avenue in Surfside. Local fire departments were also called to the scene.
There is no word on how many people could be injured. Video showed firefighters searching the rubble for victims. A young boy was seen being carried out on a stretcher.
Crews were also working to rescue people in parts of the building that did not collapse.
This story is developing and will be updated.