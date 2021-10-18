Colin Powell, first Black US Secretary of State, dies after battle with COVID-19, family says

FILE – In this May 31, 2012 file photo, former Secretary of State Colin Powell is seen in the East Room of the White House in Washington. A Romanian hacker who targeted the Bush family, Powell and others is expected to get a prison sentence of at least two years. Forty-four-year-old Marcel Lazar, better known as Guccifer, is scheduled for a sentencing hearing Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016, in federal court in Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

(NEXSTAR) — Former Secretary of State Colin Powell has died due to complications from COVID-19, his family said in a statement shared on Facebook on Monday. He was 84.

According to the family, Powell was fully vaccinated and was receiving treatment at Walter Reed National Medical Center.

“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,” the family wrote.

A former head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Powell was confirmed unanimously as secretary of state in 2001. He would go on to make a persuasive case before the United Nations for military action against Iraq, claiming that Saddam Hussein was building weapons of mass destruction. The war was waged, Saddam was toppled and killed, Iraq was destabilized; no such weapons were found.

Powell consistently defended his support of the Iraq War. But the lifelong Republican had little use for Trump, endorsing Hillary Clinton in 2016 and speaking in support of Biden at the 2020 Democratic convention. He left the Republican party after the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol.

This story is developing and will be updated.

