CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A Clearwater police sergeant and a motorcyclist were taken to the hospital following a crash late Wednesday night.

According to the Clearwater Police Department, officers and Clearwater Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched to Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard around 11:39 p.m. for reports of a crash involving an officer.

CPD stated that the police vehicle, a 2022 unmarked Ford Explorer was attempting to turn left onto Gulf-to-Bay from southbound McMullen Booth Road when a motorcycle drove through a red light at a high rate of speed, causing the collision.

The police department said the police sergeant and motorcyclist were taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg to be treated for their injuries.

According to CPD, the motorcyclist sustained multiple broken bones, but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening. The police sergeant suffered minor injuries.

The intersection was closed for about for hours.

This is a developing story that will be updated with information as we receive it.