British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for virus

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the new coronavirus.
Johnson’s office says he was tested after showing mild symptoms,
Downing St. says Johnson is self-isolating and continuing to lead the country’s response to COVID-19.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
