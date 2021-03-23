Biden calls on Congress to tighten gun laws in wake of Colorado shooting

by: Rebecca Shabad

President Joe Biden speaks about the shooting in Boulder, Colo., Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON (NBC News) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday called for tightening gun control laws in the wake of a mass shooting Monday at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, less than a week after 8 people were killed during a shooting spree in Atlanta.

Speaking at the White House before leaving for Columbus, Ohio, Biden suggested that he may take executive action on gun violence.

“As president I’m going to use all the resources at my disposal to keep people safe,” he said.

Biden said that while he won’t speculate about the circumstances of the shooting because a lot remains unknown about the case.

