HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 13-year-old boy was hit and killed by a train Monday afternoon while walking home from Avon Park Middle School, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.

Malik K. Pearson was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

“There are no words that can capture how devastating this is to our community and schools. Our prayers are with Malik’s family and friends and we will make counselors, victim advocates, therapy dogs, and any other help available to anyone who has been directly impacted by this tragedy,” Sheriff Paul Blackman and Superintendent Brenda Longshore said in a joint statement.

Pearson was a 7th grade student at the school.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Amtrak passenger train was headed north at the time.

Detectives are still trying to determine how the accident happened.

This story is developing and will be updated.